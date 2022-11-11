Saquon Barkley Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Gabrielle Union, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham, Jr attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Once teammates for a year, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a pretty decent tandem on the Giant. With OBJ now seeking a new team, how does Barkley feel about the idea of him returning to New York?

Speaking to the media on Friday, Barkley said that he wants what's best for OBJ - even if that means seeing his former teammate go to the rival Dallas Cowboys (as has been rumored). But Barkley admitted that he would "love" for OBJ to return to the Giants.

"He knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him... Personally I think it would be a great story to come back," Barkley said.

Barkley was a rookie for OBJ's final season with the Giants in 2018. It wasn't by any means a good season as they went 5-11, but Barkley and OBJ were the lone bright spots on the team that year.

Odell Beckham Jr. made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the New York Giants, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and earning All-Pro honors in 2015 and 2016.

Saquon Barkley, meanwhile, also took Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl before a series of injuries limited him to 28 games over the next three seasons.

A midseason reunion for the two might be the catalyst for a big playoff push, maybe even a Super Bowl run if the defense continues to play at a high level.

Would Odell Beckham Jr. be a good fit for the Giants? Would he work well with Saquon Barkley again?