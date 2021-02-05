Saquon Barkley Responds To Nick Chubb’s Bold Prediction

The Quad Father. The Quad God. SaQuad Barkley.

After entering the league as the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, Saquon Barkley was quickly dubbed the king of lower-body strength. But apparently, another NFL running back is gunning for that crown.

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb made waves earlier this week when he said he could take Barkley in a squatting contest, per Bleacher Report Gridiron.

The third-year New York Giant was quick to respond to Chubb’s bold claim.

“STOP THE CAPPPPP!” Barkley wrote in response to BR Gridiron’s post.

Both players seem pretty confident in their ability to move weight — and for good reason.

In spring of 2020, Barkley posted a video of himself squatting over 500 lbs for five reps on Instagram.

During his time at Georgia back in 2017, video of Chubb squatting over 600 lbs went viral as well.

I'll say it again. Nick Chubb is one of the most amazing young men I've covered in my 30 years as a sports writer pic.twitter.com/a9nc5JAgvW — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) July 24, 2017

If there was ever a time to challenge Barkley’s crown, it’s right now.

After an outstanding first two seasons in the NFL (2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year), the New York running back’s third year was unfortunately cut short. In Week 2 of the 2020 season, Barkley suffered a season-ending ACL tear. While he won’t give an official return date, Barkley says his surgically prepared knee is recovering well, per the New York Post. Barring any major setbacks, the young talent should be able to make his return by Week 1 of next season.

Nick Chubb on the other hand has only seen improvements through his three-year NFL career.

In just 12 games this year (missed four games with MCL sprain in Week 4), Chubb collected 1,067 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Hopefully we’ll get to see that squat off when Barkley makes a full recovery.