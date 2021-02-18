Saquon Barkley Shares Promising Update On His Rehab

With a devastating ACL tear in Week 2, the rising-superstar talent of Saquon Barkley was ripped away from the NFL stage.

The road to recovery from an ACL surgery is one of the more difficult rehab processes an athlete can face — especially for a dynamic running back reliant on quick cuts. Unfortunately, a knee injury of this magnitude sometimes means never returning to 100%.

This being said, Barkley is fighting to come back stronger than ever.

“No matter what, if I came back and things didn’t go the way I don’t envision it going, which I can’t see that because that’s the way I envision it, but I know I’m going to do everything necessary to put myself in the right position, in the smart way and the right way, to come back better,” Barkley said on “Hotboxin” with Mike Tyson.

“If it’s not in the cards for me to me to do it, At least I know I can look myself in the mirror and know I put in the work ethic and I did the little things and all the all the things that matter to try to make myself become one of the best to do it.”

After he was selected second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Giants running back burst onto the NFL scene with some incredible stats. Through his rookie season, Barkley proved himself as an elite dual-threat back — collecting a league-leading 2,028 total yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. In 2019, the former Nittany Lion added another 1,441 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns through 13 games.

While the Giants haven’t officially placed a timetable on the injury, the hope is Barkley will return before the 2021 season.