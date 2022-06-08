Saquon Barkley Shares Very Encouraging Injury News

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Despite playing 13 games in 2021, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley just couldn't make an impact for the team last season as he once again battled injuries.

Heading into 2022 though, Barkley is convinced that he's in for a better year. Speaking to the media, the Giants running back said that he's feeling a lot better now than he did this time last year.

More importantly, Barkley said that overall his body is feeling good. He also added that he feels like he can trust his oft-injured knee to hold up for him again.

“I feel a lot better than I felt at this point last year. My body feels good. I’m trusting my knee again," Barkley said.

As a rookie in 2018, Saquon Barkley appeared to be the next elite running back. He had over 1,300 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards with 15 total touchdowns.

After leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage, he was voted NFL Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl.

But injuries began to mount the following season. Barkley played decently in 2019 but then missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season.

His knack of picking up injuries has caused the Giants to balk at giving him a long-term contract extension.

2022 will be a make or break year for him. Will Saquon Barkley return to 1,000-yard form?