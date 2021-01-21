The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sarah Fuller Had A Big Role At The Inauguration Celebration Tonight

Sarah Fuller at Vanderbilt.Sarah Fuller.

We learned earlier this month that former Vanderbilt soccer player turned kicker Sarah Fuller would be part of the inauguration celebration. We didn’t learn what role she would have, though.

It turned out that the first female to kick in a Power 5 game had a pretty massive role.

Fuller, who made college football history earlier this season, was the person who introduced the new vice president, Kamala Harris.

The former Vanderbilt kicker appeared during the broadcast and introduced the 49th and current vice president of the United States.

Here’s Fuller’s part in the celebration:

Fuller took to social media to post about her role.

“That was so cool!” she tweeted. “Let’s go @VP!!”

Fuller had tweeted about the honor earlier in the week, as well.

“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman,” she tweeted.

It was certainly a historic day in the United States.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.