Look: Sarah Fuller Reacts To Her College Football Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since Sarah Fuller took the college football world by storm. Empowering women of all ages with her barrier-breaking accomplishment.

365 days ago, the Vanderbilt goalkeeper-turned-placekicker became the first woman to score in a Power-5 football game. On Monday, Fuller reflected on the special moment.

A year ago today I made two field goals in a power five conference football game. pic.twitter.com/CNyYC5kZvt — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) December 12, 2021

“A year ago today I made two field goals in a power five conference football game,” Fuller captioned a photo posted to Twitter.

When the Commodores needed someone, Sarah Fuller stepped up. On November 28, she became the first woman to play for a Power-5 football team. Two weeks later, Fuller added another milestone when she knocked in a pair of extra points against Tennessee.

One year ago today, @SarahFuller_27 became the first woman to score in a Power 5 game 👏 @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/krGp0KXZcj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2021

All while wearing a plate on the back of her helmet that read, “Play Like a Girl.” A nod to the nonprofit organization of the same name dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls in sport.

Fuller is now retired from placekicking. But she returned to the pitch as a goalkeeper at the University of North Texas where she is a grad student.

Safe to say, Fuller left an indelible mark on sports and is an icon in her own right.