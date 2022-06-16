Sasha Banks Reportedly Released: WWE World Reacts

Sasha Banks has reportedly been released by the WWE, per Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.

“I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's [been] requested it or if it was on WWE's end,” Giri wrote on Twitter.

The WWE world took to Twitter to react to the reported loss of one of its biggest stars.

"I've said this for MONTHS. Sasha Banks doesn't need WWE. They need Sasha Banks. At this stage of the game, she is VER well aware of that. The division is terrible now. Without her, it loses everything the Revolution stood for because she has been the ONLY one who cared," one analyst wrote.

"Wow What a legacy in WWE. She will have success wherever she goes next," another added.

The WWE has not yet confirmed these reports.

Banks asked for her release from the WWE in 2019, but was denied by Vince McMahon. This past May, she walked out of an episode of RAW and was suspended indefinitely by the company.

After her call up to the main card in 2015, Banks won seven singles titles and three tag-team championships.

Her future in the world of wrestling is uncertain.