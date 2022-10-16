Sauce Gardner Has 4-Word Message After Sunday's Big Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 09: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on October 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Jets got one of their biggest wins in recent memory, beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a dominating 27-10 victory. One of the key contributors to that win, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, had a lot to say afterwards.

Gardner, who won Rookie of the Week honors for his Week 5 performance against the Miami Dolphins, had two passes defended and three tackles in the win over the Packers. He celebrated the win by donning a cheesehead and showing it off at Lambeau.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Gardner had a simple message for the rest of the league: "AHHHHHHHHHHH LET’S GOOOO JETS"

Gardner's message is going viral with over 10,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets in under an hour. He's got all of the Jets fans hyped too:

"Yessir #1 you’re what they look like , can’t believe Houston took [Derek Stingley] over you brother," one fan wrote, referencing Gardner going fourth in the NFL Draft.

"Sauce, I would literally jump in front of a fucking 18 wheeler for you," wrote another.

"Keep going. Y’all look good out there fasho," a third said.

The Jets are now 4-2 for the first time in over five years and have been unrecognizable from how they looked at this point in each of the last six seasons.

Sauce Gardner is a big reason that the team is doing so well. Rookie of the Year is very much on the table.