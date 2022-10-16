Sauce Gardner Has 4-Word Message After Sunday's Big Win
The New York Jets got one of their biggest wins in recent memory, beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a dominating 27-10 victory. One of the key contributors to that win, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, had a lot to say afterwards.
Gardner, who won Rookie of the Week honors for his Week 5 performance against the Miami Dolphins, had two passes defended and three tackles in the win over the Packers. He celebrated the win by donning a cheesehead and showing it off at Lambeau.
Taking to Twitter after the game, Gardner had a simple message for the rest of the league: "AHHHHHHHHHHH LET’S GOOOO JETS"
Gardner's message is going viral with over 10,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets in under an hour. He's got all of the Jets fans hyped too:
"Yessir #1 you’re what they look like , can’t believe Houston took [Derek Stingley] over you brother," one fan wrote, referencing Gardner going fourth in the NFL Draft.
"Sauce, I would literally jump in front of a fucking 18 wheeler for you," wrote another.
"Keep going. Y’all look good out there fasho," a third said.
The Jets are now 4-2 for the first time in over five years and have been unrecognizable from how they looked at this point in each of the last six seasons.
Sauce Gardner is a big reason that the team is doing so well. Rookie of the Year is very much on the table.