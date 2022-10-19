Saudi Executive Responds To The Wild Tiger Woods Rumor

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Just a few months ago when LIV Golf first burst onto the scene, a report emerged suggesting the new league offered Tiger Woods a massive amount of money to join.

At the time, LIV Golf executive Greg Norman said the league offered Tiger up to $800 million to leave the PGA Tour. Norman eventually suggested the offer made to Tiger wasn't exactly that figure and wasn't in the form of cold hard cash.

Another Saudi executive is making the same claim. In a report from The New Yorker, Saudi Golf Federation CEO Majed Al Sorour further clarified the alleged offer.

“It’s not straight-out money. I never offered him that money, not even close to that,” Sorour told reporter Zach Helfand.

After his name was connected to LIV Golf, Woods distanced himself from the new leauge.

“I just don’t see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn’t get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events," he said at the time. "It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we’ve got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships.”

Woods has plenty of money and doesn't appear willing to "sell his soul" for more.