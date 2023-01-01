Scary Details Have Emerged From Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Concern surrounding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his health continues to grow amid recent details surfacing out of Miami this week.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov): "[Tua] was watching film with Mike McDaniel on Monday and he struggled to remember some of the decisions he made during their loss to Green Bay. That's when they got concerned and had him tested for a concussion."

The report comes after the former first-round pick sustained several head injuries over a three-month period, starting with September's game against the Bills and most recently, last week's game against the Packers.

With all that's transpired some have called on the Dolphins to shut him down for the year, while others believe it's time for Tua to call it a career for good.

Miami will turn to veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday's 1 PM game vs. the Patriots. And at this point, Tua's future as the starter this season looks very cloudy.