Scott Dixon Becomes All-Time Laps Leader: Fans React

Scott Dixon has been one of the top drivers in the IndyCar Series for 20 years. But as he chases his second Indianapolis 500 title today, he's already made history.

During the first stage of the 2022 Indy 500, Dixon set a record for the most laps led in the history of the race. His 645 laps led have passed the late-great Al Unser Sr. for the most in Indy 500 history.

Dixon still has a ways to go before winning the race. As of writing he's been passed by Pato O'Ward and is in second place.

But if he takes the lead again in this race at all, he'll be able to start extending that new record he's just obtained. Win or lose, it's a special day for Dixon.

Scott Dixon debuted in the IndyCar Series in 2003 and won the whole thing as a rookie. But when his team switched from a Toyota to a Honda engine in 2006, Dixon became nigh unstoppable.

Dixon won 25 races between 2006 and 2013, winning the IndyCar Series twice and finishing in the top four every year. He has since won the title three more times between 2015 and 2020 and has six to date.

Dixon hasn't won a race this year, but if he wins the Indy 500, it will be a great way to jump up the 2022 standings.

Will Scott Dixon win the Indy 500?