Scott Dixon Made History At Indy 500 Qualifying: Fans React

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon made his presence felt early at 2022's Indy 500, becoming a five-time Indy 500 polesitter with a stunning 234 MPH average.

The stunning time is the fastest ever recorded at the iconic pre-race qualifying. And his fifth pole win is good for the second most in history.

Fans reacted to Dixon's historic performance Sunday.

"SCOTT DIXON LUDICROUS SPEEEEEEEEEEED," one user replied.

"FASTEST POLE SPEED IN #INDY500 HISTORY SCOTT DIXON," commented another in all-caps. "234!!!!"

"TURN ON SCOTT DIXON NOW...." tweeted Jenna Fryer.

"Death. Taxes. Scott Dixon ripping huge qualifying runs at Indy," said JR Hildebrand.

Mega four-lap run for Scott Dixon," tweeted Jeff Gluck. "A thrill to watch that. Cool to see these eye-popping speeds back at Indy."

"Scott Dixon is officially a five-time Indianapolis pole winner," The Athletic posted. "Dixon won with the second-fastest speed ever in 106 years."

"Scott Dixon is a madman," said Jim Ayello.

The Iceman does it again.