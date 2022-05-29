Scott Foster Is Trending Before Game 7 On Sunday Night

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: Referee Scott Foster #48 talks over a foul call made on Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Scott Foster's reputation proceeds him when it comes to NBA fans.

Ahead of Sunday night's Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat, Foster's name started trending on Twitter after it was found he'd be heading the Eastern Conference Finals crew.

"Celtics. Heat. Game 7. Scott Foster Masterclass tonight," tweeted Barstool Sports.

"[Scott Foster] reffing Game 7 is either a good thing or a bad thing for the Heat: not sure which," one user said. "It’s terrifying."

"Scott Foster legacy game tonight."

"Love how fans from both teams are seeing [Scott Foster] and saying 'we’re toast,'" laughed Clay Ferraro.

"Tatum and Jimmy may try, but nobody outshines Scott Foster in a Game 7."

"The Celtics have a [Scott Foster], but we have a Mark Jones," a Miami fan commented.

"Official statement from Scott Foster on how he plans on reffing tonight," tweeted Isaac K. Lee.

"Idk who [Scott Foster] will favor tonight but he’ll end up having one side in shambles."

"Scott Foster officiating Game 7 guarantees there will be maximum chaos and everyone watching will be pissed," said another user. "Wouldn’t have it any other way."

Boston and Miami tip-off at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN for a chance to reach the NBA Finals.