Scott Frost Asked If He Would Resign From Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scott Frosts' coaching stint with Nebraska has been frustrating to say the least.

With a three-point loss to Northwestern to kickoff the 2022 college football season, that frustration continued at full tilt on Saturday.

Today's Week 0 defeat marks Frosts' ninth loss in a row — eight of which came in one-possession games. The Cornhuskers head coach now moves to 5-21 in one-possession games during his time in Lincoln.

How much more of this can Frost take?

After Saturday's loss, Frost was asked if he would consider resigning if things didn't turn around.

"No. I love Nebraska. I’m going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," he responded.

While Frost may not call it quits himself, there's a very good chance he gets the boot if he's unable to turn things around this season. Since taking the Cornhuskers' head coaching job in 2018, he's logged a 15-30 overall record — failing to notch a single winning season.

Nebraska showed flashes of improvement during today's contest, but the team will need to win close games if they want to compete in the Big Ten this season.