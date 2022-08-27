Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Admission About His Future At Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leaves the field after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Five seasons ago, Scott Frost was the leader of the undefeated UCF Knights and earned his dream job at his alma mater Nebraska.

But since taking over in Lincoln, the Huskers haven't come close to a winning season, suffering heartbreaking losses in the process. Coming into Saturday, 19 of Nebraska's 29 losses under Frost had been by a touchdown or less.

The Cornhuskers added to that with their loss in Dublin.

Speaking on his future after the game, Frost said, "You’ve gotta win in this business to keep your job."

It's been a rough go of it for the former Huskers QB since taking over at Nebraska.

Posting records of 4-8, 5-7, 3-5 and 3-9, there's mounting pressure for Frost to get the program pointing back in the right direction as one of college football's most storied brands.