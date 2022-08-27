Scott Frost Is Trending During Nebraska-Northwestern Game Today

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost is trying reverse some history in Nebraska's season-opener. Entering Saturday's action, the Huskers are just 3-20 when trailing at halftime with Frost at head coach.

They were down 17-14 through two quarters in Dublin.

Frost's name began to trend after kicker Brendan Franke missed a 56-yard field goal attempt before the break.

"Northwestern leads 17-14 at the half vs Nebraska and Scott Frost just spit on this graphic," one account tweeted.

"Scott Frost in the locker room at the half," another said.

"Nebraska fans to [Scott Frost]," tweeted Pickswise.

"Scott Frost fooling Nebraska fans for the 5th year in a row."

Things got even worse when Nebraska captured the lead in the third before attempting an ill-fated onside kick.

"[Scott Frost] anytime he has an ounce of momentum."

"Scott Frost what in the blue [expletive] are you doing?" asked Barstool's Brandon Walker.

"[Scott Frost] gets an 11 pt lead and immediately thinks 'sure I'm 3-20 when trailing at the half, but why not go for an onside kick?'" tweeted the College Football subreddit.

Nebraska's lead has been cut to four midway through the third with the Wildcats in possession.