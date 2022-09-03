Scott Frost Is Trending During Nebraska's Struggles Against North Dakota

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

If Scott Frost's job wasn't already in jeopardy, it certainly is now.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers — who opened up today's contest as 30-point favorites — are currently locked in a tight game with North Dakota.

The game was tied at 17-17 late in the third quarter before Nebraska finally scored a go-ahead touchdown.

Frost, who already led the Cornhuskers to a a heartbreaking loss to Northwestern in Week 0, is trending during this surprisingly close contest.

"Scott Frost on the hottest of seats," one fan wrote.

Frost has failed to notch a single winning season since taking over as Nebraska's head coach in 2018. With last week's loss to Northwestern, his overall record moved to 15-30.

If the program wants to fire Frost before October 1, it would cost them a $15 million buyout. After that date, the buyout drops to $7.5 million.

Nebraska currently hold a 24-17 lead over North Dakota at the start of the fourth quarter.