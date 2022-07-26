Scott Frost Names The 1 Thing Nebraska Must Improve On

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 season is basically a make-it-or-break-it season for Scott Frost.

The Nebraska head football coach has had a tumultuous tenure in Lincoln as the fans want to start seeing some results.

Frost has been the head coach for five seasons and has an overall record of 15-29.

One thing Frost is looking to see a lot improve on is closing out games. The Cornhuskers finished 3-9 last season and lost all nine games by less than 10 points.

"More than anything, I think we just need to have a little more of a killer instinct to finish games, and we get in those close games, we need to finish them," Frost said via Saturday Tradition. "Look forward to competing this year. I’m sure we’ll be in some more, and we’ve got to find a way to come out on top.”

If the Cornhuskers can win some of those close games that they lost last season, they'll surely be a bowl-eligible team.

Those wins could also get some of the pressure off Frost as he tries to keep his job after the season ends.