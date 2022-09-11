Scott Frost, Nebraska Struggling At Home vs. Georgia Southern
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are having issues early with Georgia Southern.
The Huskers found themselves down 28-21 to the FCS school four minutes before the half. Begging the question: How hot is Scott Frost’s seat right now?
It was a slow start for Nebraska who entered the second quarter down 14-7, giving up a couple of scores on the ground.
The Huskers appeared to walk up a little bit with 14 unanswered points, but once again fell behind by giving up two more rushing touchdowns.
You can't help but wonder what the future holds for Frost if Nebraska drops this game. His job security was already being questioned after the Huskers' deflating loss to Northwestern in Dublin.