Scott Frost, Nebraska Struggling At Home vs. Georgia Southern

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost, right, and offence co-ordinator Mark Whipple during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are having issues early with Georgia Southern.

The Huskers found themselves down 28-21 to the FCS school four minutes before the half. Begging the question: How hot is Scott Frost’s seat right now?

It was a slow start for Nebraska who entered the second quarter down 14-7, giving up a couple of scores on the ground.

The Huskers appeared to walk up a little bit with 14 unanswered points, but once again fell behind by giving up two more rushing touchdowns.

You can't help but wonder what the future holds for Frost if Nebraska drops this game. His job security was already being questioned after the Huskers' deflating loss to Northwestern in Dublin.