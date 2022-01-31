Scott Frost’s Old Comment On Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl bound.

While Burrow is a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, he wasn’t always that highly thought of. Burrow had to transfer out of Ohio State after losing starting quarterback competitions to J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, respectively.

Burrow considered a number of possible schools before deciding on LSU. He played OK as a junior before breaking out as a senior, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in 2019.

The Burrow family has strong connections to Nebraska. During Joe’s transfer decision, head coach Scott Frost allegedly wondered if the quarterback was better than what they had at the time (Adrian Martinez).

Nebraska hired the wrong former quarterback in 2018. Scott Frost said this about Joe Burrow: “You think he’s better than what we got?” Zac Taylor and Burrow now heading to the #SuperBowl after two seasons together. — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) January 30, 2022

Oops.

Frost and the Huskers have yet to figure out the quarterback position, but they made some notable strides this offseason.

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson and former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy both transferred into the Huskers program.

Burrow, meanwhile, is off to the Super Bowl, where he will take on the Los Angeles Rams.