Scott Frost Reacts To Casey Thompson's Nebraska Debut

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson made his Nebraska debut against Northwestern in Dublin yesterday and the results were mixed for obvious reasons.

Thompson went 25 of 42 for 355 yards and one touchdown with two picks in the 31-28 loss to the Wildcats. While Nebraska head coach Scott Frost stopped short of blaming Thompson for the loss, he made it clear that there is a "learning curve" that Thompson needs to go through.

“There’s a learning curve in this league and I’ve gone through it,” Frost said, via On3 Sports. “You just can’t be negative one in turnovers and make a bad decision as a head coach on an onside kick and give up a cheap one. These games are all decided by two or three plays and there’s gonna be nine more of them this year like that. We have to make sure we’re on the right side of those plays.”

In 19 career games at Texas, Thompson had multiple interceptions only once. Maybe that's a by-product of the Big 12 competition or the caliber of players he now has at Nebraska, but it doesn't bode well for the weeks to come.

It's hard to see where the six wins Nebraska needs for bowl eligibility will come from.

Nebraska should get wins over North Dakota and Georgia Southern over the next two weeks before welcoming former Big 12 rival Oklahoma to Memorial Stadium.

October will be the make-or-break month for Scott Frost and the Huskers with games against Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois. If they can win all four of those games, they'll be good.

If they can't it'll be hard to get even one win out of their November slate - Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

But yesterday's loss to Northwestern doesn't bode well for the months to come.

Will Casey Thompson turn things around in time for Nebraska to make a big run?