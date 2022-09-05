Scott Frost Reacts To Mark Whipple's Week 1 Play Calling
Scott Frost liked what he saw from his offensive coordinator during Nebraska's Week 1 game against North Dakota.
Frost spoke to the media on Monday and said that he was pleased with Whipple's playcalling in the second half of the Cornhuskers' 38-17 win.
These comments are a welcome change from Week 0, when there appeared to be some tension between Frost and Whipple following Nebraska's loss to Northwestern.
The Cornhuskers got off to a slow start against North Dakota before they really turned it up in the second half. They scored 31 of their 38 points in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Fighting Hawks.
This type of play calling will be needed throughout the season, especially when the Cornhuskers' schedule gets tougher.
Their next game will be against the Georgia Southern Eagles before they have a date with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kickoff for the game against Georgia Southern will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 10.