Scott Frost Reacts To Mark Whipple's Week 1 Play Calling

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

Scott Frost liked what he saw from his offensive coordinator during Nebraska's Week 1 game against North Dakota.

Frost spoke to the media on Monday and said that he was pleased with Whipple's playcalling in the second half of the Cornhuskers' 38-17 win.

These comments are a welcome change from Week 0, when there appeared to be some tension between Frost and Whipple following Nebraska's loss to Northwestern.

The Cornhuskers got off to a slow start against North Dakota before they really turned it up in the second half. They scored 31 of their 38 points in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Fighting Hawks.

This type of play calling will be needed throughout the season, especially when the Cornhuskers' schedule gets tougher.

Their next game will be against the Georgia Southern Eagles before they have a date with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kickoff for the game against Georgia Southern will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 10.