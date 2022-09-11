Scott Frost Reacts To Nebraska's Embarrassing Loss Saturday

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska's football program continues to circle the drain in year five under Scott Frost.

It was bad enough when Nebraska gave up an 11-point lead to fall to Northwestern in Week 1, but an embarrassing upset at the hands of Georgia Southern on Saturday may have sealed his fate.

Frost seemed to be at a loss after the game.

"Certainly didn’t expect that tonight. I thought we’d perform a lot better than that," Frost said. Explaining that his team got "outschemed on one side of the ball."

"We've got to play more complete games and that's not even close," Frost continued. "... I don't think we got off blocks."

Some alumni are even calling for Frost to step down from his position as head coach. But after Nebraska's loss in Dublin, he dismissed that immediately:

"Absolutely not. ... I'm going to fight with the guys, as long as I can fight."