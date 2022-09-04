Scott Frost Reveals Message To Players After Saturday's Win

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

Nebraska's even-game losing streak came to a merciful end yesterday with a 38-17 win over South Dakota. Head coach Scott Frost should have been all smiles afterwards, but instead he had a strong message for his players.

Speaking to the media following the win, Frost revealed his message to his players. He said he told them that they have the potential to be great, but aren't yet.

"This team can be a great team and it's not right now. That was my message to them," Frost said.

The Huskers are just one week removed from that disheartening loss to Big Ten rival Northwestern though, so it makes sense that Frost doesn't feel his team has "arrived" yet.

The next few weeks are likely going to make or break Scott Frost's entire tenure with the Huskers though. His team should beat Georgia Southern easily next week before likely losing to former Big 12 rival Oklahoma before their September 24 bye.

The month of October is where Nebraska will have to distinguish themselves. In the span of five weeks they play Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois. Losing even one of those games will make bowl eligibility very, very difficult with Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa on the November schedule.

Frost has to make significant strides with the team this year in order to save his job. The next few weeks will be his best chance of doing that.

Will Scott Frost and the Huskers be able to build off yesterday's win?