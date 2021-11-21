The Spun

Look: Scott Frost’s Outburst At Refs Is Going Viral

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost on the sideline.CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s safe to say Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was not happy with the refs on this one. On Saturday, Frost could be seen losing it on officials after a pass interference non-call on a big fourth down play.

Adam Krueger of CBS Omaha shared the clip of Frost on Twitter.

Frost’s tirade resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The Cornhuskers ended up losing in Madison to the Badgers 35-28.

The call in question came on this play:

The seven-point loss was Nebraska’s fifth straight.

Had Frost’s offense gotten the PI call, Nebraska would’ve had the ball at the goal line with a few seconds left and a chance to tie the game up or go for the win.

Frost’s defense had no answer for Wisconsin’s rushing attack. Freshman running back Braelon Allen ran all over the Nebraska D for 228 and three touchdowns.

In a year that’s been an abject disaster for the Cornhuskers, upsetting the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers could’ve been a silver lining in the school’s 3-8 cloud.

For what it’s worth, in the first game since Frost fired four offensive assistants, the Cornhuskers tallied over 450 yards of offense. Nebraska’s 452 yards are the most Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense has allowed all year.

Still, it’s yet another one score loss for Frost and Nebraska. The team is 5-19 in those situations in the Scott Frost era.

