Scott Van Pelt Sounds Off On Sports Media: Fans React

ESPN host Scott Van Pelt is one of the most respected figures in sports media.

This week, during a podcast appearance on The Ringer, SVP sounded off on the state of sports media.

“The thing that bums me out about our business is there’s a lot of people that cover sports and I think, ‘You don’t even like them.’ Like, ‘Do you even like sports?’ You’re cynical and you’re just — ‘Everything sucks and everybody sucks,’" he said on The Ringer’s The Press Box.

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"There's a surprising number of professional athletes who hate sports too, after having any love of the game beaten out of them by crazy hockey parents and the business, but the money is just too good and they don't know how to do anything else," one fan wrote.

"On the contrary I think there are to many fan boys in sports media. Every game is the greatest game ever, and every player is the greatest player ever," another fan added.

"I get the point of the article but I still agree with Van Pelt. Some sports reporters are glass half empty types about every little thing. I prefer balance," one fan added.

