Scottie Pippen Accuses Phil Jackson Of Being A Racist

Legendary NBA star Scottie Pippen continues to hold nothing back while speaking with the media, this time firing a major shot at his former head coach.

Last week, Pippen spoke with GQ Magazine, taking some shots at Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant, among others.

Monday morning, the former Chicago Bulls star appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. During his appearance, Pippen discussed his time playing for head coach Phil Jackson. Pippen accused Jackson of being a racist.

Pippen’s comments came as a response to a question about the 1994 playoff game against the New York Knicks, during which Jackson drew up a play for Toni Kukoc. Pippen refused to enter the game as a result, though Kukoc hit the game-winning shot.

“By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Patrick said.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Pippen responded.

“Do you think Phil was?” Patrick asked.

“Oh yeah,” Pippen said.

Pippen also brought up some other examples from Jackson’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant.

Jackson, 75, was the Bulls’ head coach from 1989-98. He was then the Lakers’ head coach from 1999-2004 and 2005-11.

Pippen, 55, played 17 NBA seasons, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.