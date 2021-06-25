Scottie Pippen Appears To Respond To Latest NBA Drama

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen has become the center of attention in the basketball world after a series of controversial takes earlier this week.

In a recent interview with GQ, Pippen gave in depth answers to questions about his relationship with Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant’s ability to lead a team and Doc Rivers’ usage of Ben Simmons in this year’s postseason.

Each of Pippen’s responses sparked some heated debate around the league. And it’s fair to say he’s has received plenty of blowback for his takes.

He doesn’t seem to care about that criticism though.

On Friday morning, the six-time NBA champion posed for the camera — smoking a cigar and sipping his new personal brand of bourbon, “Digits,” under a TV displaying his controversial comments on ESPN.

After explaining why he deserved more credit for building the Chicago Bulls’ championship dynasty, Pippen transitioned into discussions about Durant’s inability to lead a team as a lone star — contrasting him with LeBron James.

“KD can score better than LeBron, probably always have been able to,” Pippen said. “But has he surpassed LeBron? Naw. He tried to beat the Milwaukee Bucks instead of utilizing his team. You see what I’m saying? LeBron James would’ve figured out how to beat them and he wouldn’t have been exhausted and he may not have taken the last shot. But LeBron ain’t KD, and KD ain’t LeBron. KD is a shooter, a scorer. But he doesn’t have what LeBron has.”

Durant clapped back at these comments on Twitter.

“Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??” KD wrote.

Pippen’s comments displayed on the screen above him were in reference to Simmons, who took just three shots in the fourth quarter through an entire seven-game series against the Hawks.

“This kid been this way the whole time and Doc brought him in and set him up for failure,” he said. “He been like this! And you guys know he been like this. And Doc kept putting him in the game, he kept letting that team do fouls on him. Take him out the game! The Lakers did it with Shaq, and he’s bigger and more dominant and probably more fearless than Ben Simmons. Doc made him be a failure.”

We may be hearing more interesting insight from Pippen in the coming months. His autobiography Unguarded will be released by the end of the year.