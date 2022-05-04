13 Dec 1996: Guard Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bulls won the game, 114-92. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

Every once in a while, a former NBA legend creates a list of the all-time great players that causes a controversy.

It was Scottie Pippen's turn to do just that this week. In an appearance on the Trash Talk Podcast, Pippen named his all-time starting five, which included former legends like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

He also listed Charles Barkley, briefly, before removing him for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I will take myself, Michael Jordan, Magic, give me Charles Barkley," he said. "I’ll take Shaq… No, no, no. You know what? Get rid of Barkley, give me Giannis. It's Giannis at the four, and then give me Shaq at the 5.”

Most fans had the same reaction to Pippen's starting five. The team would be weak in the shooting department, but elite on the defensive end.

"Absolutely zero outside shooting but they’re locking up lol," one fan said.

"Giannis and Shaq at the front court lmao good luck getting in the paint," another fan said.

Others weren't very sure why Scottie was taking himself on the team when other elite players were left out.

"Scottie saying himself first is peak Scottie," another said.

Did he get it right?