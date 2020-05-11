Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing Without Michael Jordan

The Chicago Bulls played the 1993-94 NBA season without Michael Jordan, who was off pursuing a career in professional baseball.

Jordan was extremely tough on his Bulls teammates – perhaps to a fault, perhaps to the benefit of the team – and there had to be some weight lifted when he stepped away, at least for a little while.

Pippen led the way for the Bulls, who finished 55–27 in the regular season in 1993-94. Chicago made a run in the playoffs, but lost to New York in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

ESPN’s The Last Dance asked Pippen how his teammates felt about playing without Jordan that season. He used one word.

“Great,” he said with a smile.

MJ scared and intimidated much harder, bad ass players in his era. Can you imagine MJ against the stars of this skinny jeans era. A mental mismatch. Guys today get bent on a mean tweet. MJ abused his own teammates. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 11, 2020

“They had nobody yelling at ‘em, they got up plenty of shots,” Pippen added.

Pippen averaged 22 points a game for the Bulls that season. Chicago was one of the best teams in the East without Jordan, finishing one game short of a conference finals berth.

In the ’93-’94 season without Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen emerged as the Bulls’ best player. – 22 PPG (career-high)

– 8.7 RPG (career-high)

– 5.6 APG (led team)

– 2.9 SPG (career-high) pic.twitter.com/BByh7epKlL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 11, 2020

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing Episode No. 7.