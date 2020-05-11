The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing Without Michael Jordan

A closeup of Scottie Pippen.13 Dec 1996: Guard Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bulls won the game, 114-92. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

The Chicago Bulls played the 1993-94 NBA season without Michael Jordan, who was off pursuing a career in professional baseball.

Jordan was extremely tough on his Bulls teammates – perhaps to a fault, perhaps to the benefit of the team – and there had to be some weight lifted when he stepped away, at least for a little while.

Pippen led the way for the Bulls, who finished 55–27 in the regular season in 1993-94. Chicago made a run in the playoffs, but lost to New York in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

ESPN’s The Last Dance asked Pippen how his teammates felt about playing without Jordan that season. He used one word.

“Great,” he said with a smile.

“They had nobody yelling at ‘em, they got up plenty of shots,” Pippen added.

Pippen averaged 22 points a game for the Bulls that season. Chicago was one of the best teams in the East without Jordan, finishing one game short of a conference finals berth.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing Episode No. 7.

