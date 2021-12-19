Look: Scottie Pippen Reacts To His Son’s Major Accomplishment

Former NBA great Scottie Pippen accomplished plenty over the course of his career. But on Saturday, Pippen’s son reached a milestone of his own, joining Vanderbilt‘s 1,000 point club.

The proud father shared a photo recognizing his son’s accomplishment on social media.

“Congratulations Deuce,” the Hall-of-Famer tweeted. “Proud of you.”

Pippen’s son, Scottie Pippen Jr., is a junior guard for the Vanderbilt Commodores. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he doesn’t quite have the size of his dad. But he has some game of his own.

Pippen Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists per game this season. As a sophomore, Scottie Jr. averaged nearly 21 PPG and five assists per game. Albeit, for a struggling 9-16 Vanderbilt team.

The Commodores are on a better track this season however. After 5-1 start, Vandy has hit a bit of a skid. But the team is still above .500 with Scottie as the leading scorer.