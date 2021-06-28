The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan talks with Scottie Pippen and Ron Harper during a game.7 Jun 1996: Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bull, left, discusses strategy with teammates Ron Harper, center, and Scottie Pippen during a time-out on the court during the fourth quarter of game two in the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, Illino

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning.

Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed. 

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Pippen said of the description.

That’s not all Pippen said, though. He also had some blunt comments on his former star teammate, Michael Jordan.

Pippen used one notable word to describe Jordan: “Selfish.”

“Yeah it was a big decision, but It was a selfish decision, but it was kind of who Michael Jordan was. That was a guy who believed he can do anything on his own,” Pippen said of Jordan’s decision to leave the Bulls for a baseball career.

Pippen admitted that he and Jordan were great teammates, however they didn’t have much of a relationship outside of basketball. That much has been made extremely clear over the last year or so, thanks in part to ESPN’s The Last Dance.

Six championships is six championships, though.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.