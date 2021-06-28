Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning.

Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Pippen said of the description.

That’s not all Pippen said, though. He also had some blunt comments on his former star teammate, Michael Jordan.

Pippen used one notable word to describe Jordan: “Selfish.”

“Yeah it was a big decision, but It was a selfish decision, but it was kind of who Michael Jordan was. That was a guy who believed he can do anything on his own,” Pippen said of Jordan’s decision to leave the Bulls for a baseball career.

"Yeah It was a big decision, but It was a selfish decision, but it was kind of who Michael Jordan was. That was a guy who believed he can do anything on his own" –@ScottiePippen on Michael Jordan's decision to leave the #Bulls and pursue a baseball career pic.twitter.com/PoHFAIjqgc — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

Pippen admitted that he and Jordan were great teammates, however they didn’t have much of a relationship outside of basketball. That much has been made extremely clear over the last year or so, thanks in part to ESPN’s The Last Dance.

Six championships is six championships, though.