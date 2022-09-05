Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Hangs With Michael Jordan's Son: Fans React

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, was reportedly spotted out on a double date in Miami over the weekend.



... With Michael Jordan's son.

According to TMZ Sports, the pair appeared to be meeting up with another couple while Pippen was in town with some friends.

Fans reacted to Pippen linking up with the Trophy Room CEO on social media.

"Scottie Pippen: 'LeBron is better than Michael Jordan' MJ:" tweeted Josiah Johnson.

"Scotty Pippen Jr. just cant catch a break smh," replied Tymell Murphy.

"You can't make this stuff up!!" another said.

"Hilarious," another replied.

Chess not checkers.