Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Officially Dating NBA Legend's Son

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is reportedly officially official with Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus.

Per TMZ Sports:

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating ... and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Sources say they're really into each other ... and have been spending a ton of time together in Miami.

Pippen and Jordan previously insisted they were just friends. But after several months of spending time together, that appears to have changed.

The 48-year-old has been spotted multiple times sharing some PDA with the son of her ex-husband's former teammate. Including a Miami beach trip and some neck kissing at NYC's Rolling Loud festival.

Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen for 23 years and shares four children with the NBA Hall of Famer. The pair finalized their divorce back in December of 2021 after more than three years of filing.

Since separating, Pippen has been linked to Atlanta rapper Future, NBA players Tristan Thompson, Eric Moreland and Malik Beasley, and now Marcus Jordan.