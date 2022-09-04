Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Reportedly Seen With Michael Jordan's Son

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Scottie Pippen probably won't like the news surrounding his ex-wife on Sunday.

According to TMZ, his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, was seen with Michael Jordan's son Marcus. They were spotted at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Miami and looked to be on a double date.

They sat down next to each other during lunch and left together once the meal was over. TMZ is also reporting that they were there for about 45 minutes before they left.

Scottie and Larsa haven't been together since December of 2021. The two finalized their divorce three years after they announced their split.

It remains to be seen if Pippen's ex-wife and Jordan's son officially announce that they're in a relationship. Even if they were just hanging out casually, it's still pretty wild considering the history between Scottie and MJ.