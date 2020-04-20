The Spun

Scottie Pippen’s Wife Sends A Message About ‘The Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa Pippen, at a dinner.NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Scottie Pippen’s wife has a message for everyone following the debut of The Last Dance documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls on ESPN.

One of the major themes of Part 2 on Sunday night was Pippen. More specifically, Part 2 focused on Pippen’s frustrations with the Bulls’ front office. He even demanded a trade early in the 1997-98 season.

Pippen was one of the most-underpaid stars in NBA history during his time in Chicago. He signed a seven-year, $18 million extension in 1991.

Pippen left the Bulls following the 1998 season. He spent one season with the Houston Rockets before going to the Portland Trailblazers for four seasons. Pippen finished his career with two seasons in Chicago.

The All-Star forward ended up making $109,957,430, thanks mostly to contracts after that ’98 season.

Pippen’s wife, Larsa, sent a message to everyone following Part 2.

Well put, Mrs. Pippen.

Parts 3 and 4 of The Last Dance are set to air on ESPN on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.

