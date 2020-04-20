Scottie Pippen’s wife has a message for everyone following the debut of The Last Dance documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls on ESPN.

One of the major themes of Part 2 on Sunday night was Pippen. More specifically, Part 2 focused on Pippen’s frustrations with the Bulls’ front office. He even demanded a trade early in the 1997-98 season.

Pippen was one of the most-underpaid stars in NBA history during his time in Chicago. He signed a seven-year, $18 million extension in 1991.

Jerry Krause gets killed. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen signed a seven-year, $18 million contract in 1991. That’s on Pippen. FYI: In 1993 Larry Johnson signed a 12-year, $84 million contact. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) April 20, 2020

Pippen left the Bulls following the 1998 season. He spent one season with the Houston Rockets before going to the Portland Trailblazers for four seasons. Pippen finished his career with two seasons in Chicago.

The All-Star forward ended up making $109,957,430, thanks mostly to contracts after that ’98 season.

Pippen’s wife, Larsa, sent a message to everyone following Part 2.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

Well put, Mrs. Pippen.

Parts 3 and 4 of The Last Dance are set to air on ESPN on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.