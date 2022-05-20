In a shocking turn of events, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is almost certain to miss the cut at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Fresh off his dominating performance at Augusta National last month, Scheffler finished his Friday round at Southern Hills with a disappointing 6-over score through the first two rounds.

The projected cut line currently stands around 3-over or 4-over for the tournament.

Fans are understandably shocked by this brutal performance from the hottest golfer in the world.

Scheffler ascended to his World No. 1 ranking with four wins on the PGA Tour this year — including his first major victory at the 2022 Masters.

After a 1-over 71 on Thursday, the 25-year-old star posted a 5-over 75 earlier today. He parred each hole on the front nine before logging four bogies and one birdie on the back. His round came to an end with a crushing double-bogey on the final hole.

Unless something crazy happens, Scheffler will pack things up this weekend and prepare for his next tournament appearance.