Scottie Scheffler Makes Feelings On PGA Tour Very Clear

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Scottie Scheffler of the United States prepares to putt on the first green during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has doubled down on his commitment to the PGA Tour.

Ahead of this weekend's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the PGA Tour superstar was asked is if any amount of money could convince him to join the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series.

“I don’t think so. I never dreamed about playing for this much money. I don’t know how much I’ve made this year, but it’s definitely too much for hitting a little white ball around,” he said, per golf insider Jason Sobel.

Scheffler is by far the highest earner from this year's PGA Tour season. In addition to his four tournament victories — including his first major win at the 2022 Masters — he also has several top-five finishes.

With last week's second place finish at the U.S Open, Scheffler set the all-time record for earnings in a single PGA Tour season with nearly $13 million. He still has seven weeks to pile on to that total.

Given the seven-figure deals for former PGA Tour stars like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and most recently Brooks Koepka, Scheffler could certainly land a massive contract deal with the LIV Tour.

But from the look of things, it appears the 26-year-old superstar is here to stay with the PGA.

The rest of the World golf top five — Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas — have also reiterated their commitment to the PGA Tour.