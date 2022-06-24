Scotty Pippen Jr Reacts To Signing With Lakers

After three successful seasons at Vanderbilt, Scotty Pippen Jr. declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but ultimately went undrafted. However, he's going to get his chance to make a pro career for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Pippen to a two-way deal with their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Naturally, Pippen was thrilled for the opportunity.

Taking to Twitter, Pippen called it a "dream come true" to join the Lakers. He posted an image of his official announcement to the team and declared he's ready to get started.

"Dreams come true," Pippen tweeted. "Let’s get to work #lakeshow"

Scotty Pippen Jr. played three seasons at Vanderbilt, averaging 17.5 points, 3,1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 90 games.

Over his last two seasons he averaged over 20 points a game. He was a First-Team All-SEC selection two years in a row.

The son of the six-time NBA champion certainly deserves an opportunity to try and battle for a roster spot. But in going to the Lakers, Pippen gets to live a dream.

Pippen has said in previous interviews that the late-great Kobe Bryant was his favorite NBA playing growing up. Now he gets to play for Kobe's team.

But getting a contract in the NBA might wind up being the easy part for Scotty Pippen Jr. The challenge now is going to be earning a spot on the Lakers' regular season roster.