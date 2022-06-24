Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted through last night's selection process. But, his NBA dreams are still in reach.

The Vanderbilt guard agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers late Thursday night, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Lebron finally has his Pippen," one fan joked.

"Shocked he was not drafted," another added.

"Could see this one working out well for the Lake show," another said.

Pippen, the son of former NBA superstar Scottie Pippen, played three seasons for Vanderbilt. He averaged at least 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons and solidified himself as one of the better guards in college basketball.

Pippen likely went undrafted due to his lack of size. Standing 6-foot-3, he doesn't exactly have the shooting ability (34.3 percent from behind the arc) of elite athleticism to make up for his lacking stature.

What Pippen does have is a world-class basketball pedigree. He'll look to prove the doubters wrong as he takes the court for the Lakers' Summer League team in July.

The Lakers also signed Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider on a two-way deal.