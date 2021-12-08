Scotty Pippen Jr., Son Of Scottie Pippen, Hits Game-Tying Shot As Time Expires

Basketball legend Scottie Pippen produced plenty of memorable moments on the court through his 17-year NBA career. Now his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is creating some basketball memories of his own.

Down three with just 2.7 seconds remaining on the clock, the Vanderbilt guard received an inbounds pass in the deep corner. Letting it fly immediately, the third-year player for the Commodores drained the shot as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Take a look at the play here:

SCOTTIE PIPPEN JR. TIES IT AT THE BUZZER ⚡@SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/pEDrFnE6Bg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2021

Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, this thrilling end to regulation wasn’t enough to secure the win. After one period of overtime, the Temple Owls held on to claim a 72-68 victory.

Pippen Jr. finished the contest with team-high 16 points, five rebounds and one assist. Through seven games this year, the Vandy junior is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Pippen Jr. is the eldest of the NBA legend’s four children from his marriage with Larsa Younan Pippen.

With this loss, Vanderbilt falls to 5-3 on the year.