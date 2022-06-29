Scotty Pippen Jr's Comment About His Dad Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Scotty Pippen Jr. #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores looks on during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Amalie Arena on March 11, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 77-71. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr. may share his Hall of Fame father's name, but NBA fans are skeptical whether he shares any of his father's talent. The newly-minted Laker isn't lacking for confidence though.

In a recent interview, Pippen told an interesting story about playing one-on-one with his father. He said that he would beat his father so often that the elder Pippen would fake injuries and ultimately stopped playing against him because he was so good.

"I was wearing him out. I used to beat him, and he’d fake injuries and stuff," the younger Pippen said. "He wouldn’t give me the credit so we stopped playing a while ago."

NBA fans aren't overly impressed that the 21-year-old Laker has more stamina than a man in his mid-50s (even if he is one of the best players ever). But judging from the comments and how viral the comments are going, it's clear that they love the energy:

"Jr. absolutely putting Sr. on blast," one fan wrote.

"I respect it. I call every Scott Foster ass call in the book against my son nowadays," wrote another.

"I can’t wait to see Scottie play in Summer League! This Laker’s Summer League team is going 2B (fire)," a third wrote.

Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted out of Vanderbilt but signed with the Lakers on a two-way deal. The two-time All-SEC selection has a pretty long road to being an NBA starter, but he definitely has the right mindset.