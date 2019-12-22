The NFL has decided on its primetime game for Week 17. It’s not a surprising choice.

The league has decided to flex the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks into the Sunday Night Football window.

San Francisco and Seattle will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on NBC.

San Francisco improved to 12-3 with the win over Los Angeles on Saturday night. Seattle is 11-3 heading into this afternoon’s game against Arizona.

The Seahawks beat the 49ers earlier in the season, so next week’s game will be for the NFC West crown. The loser will likely get the Cowboys or Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.