Seahawks Add Quarterback For Sunday Night’s Game

The Seattle Seahawks will head into tomorrow’s Sunday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers without superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

In response to this absence, the Seahawks made a notable quarterback move on Saturday evening.

According to Seattle insider Bob Condotta, the team has elevated former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton from the practice squad to serve as a backup for starter Geno Smith.

The Seahawks have elevated Jake Luton and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad for tomorrow's game against Steelers. Luton will be the backup QB to Geno Smith while Dorsett adds WR depth. This is Dorsett's second elevation so he'd have to go on the 53 after this to play again. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 16, 2021

Through three starts for the Jags in 2020, Luton notched an 0-3 record behind 642 yards, two touchdowns and a whopping six interceptions on a 54.5 completion percentage. The former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State signed with the Seahawks prior to the 2021 season, but was then waived after Week 3.

After Wilson left Sunday’s loss to the Rams with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand, Smith came in and finished the game with 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 10/17 passing. With Wilson now placed on IR, the Seahawks have a clear need for a backup behind Smith for at least the next three weeks.

In addition to Luton, the Seahawks have also elevated veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to add depth on the team’s receiving corps. With the addition of Luton and Dorsett, Seattle now has 54 players listed on the roster — meaning they’ll be forced to declare six players as inactive before tomorrow’s game.

The Seahawks will kickoff against the Steelers in Lumen Field at 8:20 p.m. ET.