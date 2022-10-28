Seahawks Announce DK Metcalf's Status For Game vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have officially announced the injury status of star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf is currently questionable to play against the New York Giants with a knee injury. Fellow star receiver Tyler Lockett is also questionable for the game as he's been dealing with a rib and a hamstring injury.

Metcalf has been out of practice this week after he suffered the knee injury last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He only had one reception for 12 yards before he had to leave the game.

For the season, Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. His best individual performance came on Oct. 2 against the Detroit Lions when he had seven receptions for 149 yards.

We'll have to see if he's able to suit up for Sunday's game but it's looking unlikely right now due to his practice absences.

Kickoff for the Giants-Seahawks matchup will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.