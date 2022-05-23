Seahawks Announce They've Released A Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have waived one of their backup quarterbacks.

Per Bob Condotta, the Seahawks have waived Levi Lewis. Lewis was signed as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft but didn't last very long.

That means there's now an open spot on the 90-man roster heading into OTAs and minicamp.

Lewis played for Louisiana from 2017-21 and is coming off another strong season. He finished his senior year with 2,917 yards through the air, 20 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

His best individual season came in 2019 when he racked up 3,050 yards passing, 26 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

For Lewis' career, he finished with 9,203 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions while completing 61% of his throws.

It remains to be seen if another team adds Lewis to its 90-man roster heading into OTAs and then minicamp.