Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season.

Treadwell has made three appearances for the Seahawks this year, compiling one reception for one yard.

He first played for the Minnesota Vikings when he was picked at No. 23 overall. During his time with the Vikings (2016-19), he appeared in 53 games and caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

He then spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2020) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) before signing with the Seahawks. He was especially productive with the Jags last season when he appeared in 12 games and amassed 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

We'll have to see if he makes a big impact as the Seahawks push for a playoff spot.