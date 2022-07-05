Seahawks, Blazers Owner Releases Statement On Sale Rumors

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazer are not for sale.

There's been some recent speculation that both teams could be sold in the near future, but that was all put to bed on Tuesday afternoon when Chairman Jody Allen released a statement.

"As chair of both the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, my long-term focus is building championship teams that our communities are proud of," the statement read. "Like my brother Paul, I trust and expect our leaders and coaches to build winning teams that deliver results on and off the field."

"As we've stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening."

"A time will come when that changes, given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold."

"Until then, my focus - and that of our teams - is winning."

For those interested in buying these two teams: It's not time yet.