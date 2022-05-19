Seahawks Coach Says 1 QB Has "Edge" In Starting QB Battle

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks still have a quarterback competition heading into training camp, but that doesn't mean both are on the same level right now.

In fact, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has even confirmed that Geno Smith has the edge over Drew Lock right now.

“Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021). He already had a head start over Drew right there,” Waldron said. "We have a long time to go. We are just in T-shirts and shorts right now, going against air. We have a long way to go to see where this competition (goes).”

Lock was acquired in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade that sent him to the Denver Broncos.

Smith got some starts last year when Wilson had a finger injury. He finished with 702 yards through the air, five touchdowns, and only one interception while completing 70% of his passes.

There's a long way to go, but it's a distinct possibility that Smith will win that starter's job going into the season.