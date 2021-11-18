Seahawks Get Discouraging News On Chris Carson

Seattle Seahawks lead running back Chris Carson has missed the last five games with a neck injury. And according to recent reports, his status will not change heading into Week 11.

Carson’s neck issue didn’t respond well to his return to practice last week, per Gregg Bell of The New Tribune. After practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, the Seahawks’ medical staff shut him down on Friday, teeing him up for another missed contest on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Pete Carroll said he would have a Chris Carson update on Wednesday. Yesterday, the head coach had this to say:

“He won’t practice today. That’s the update I’ve got.”

The Seahawks are clearly in need of an established presence in the run game. In this past Sunday’s shutout loss to the Green Bay Packers, stand-in running back Alex Collins logged just 41 yards on 10 carries.

This discouraging update for Carson could be an indicator of an even more long-term issue than expected. Last month, Carroll suggested the possibility that the fifth-year running back doesn’t return at all this season.

“He’s got to make a turn here, you know, to show us that he’s feeling better and good enough to really go for it,” Carroll said Oct. 30, per The News Tribune. “He hasn’t been able to go out to practice yet, and go.

“Pretty soon, you are going to say ‘Is he going to make it back?’ — just like you are asking. And I’m not ready to do that yet… But really keeping my fingers crossed for him that he is going to get a chance to come back and play.”

The Seahawks designated Carson to return from IR last week, opening his 21-day activation window.